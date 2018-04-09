9 Hotels Giving the Minibar a Seriously Luxurious (and Much-Needed) Makeover

Once synonymous with mass-produced snacks and uninspired alcohol, the hotel minibar is finally getting a much-needed makeover. Properties around the globe are abandoning the standard fare in favor of the memorable—think small-batch treats, locally distilled spirits, and, in some cases, even more unconventional offerings—injecting a little whimsy and a hefty dose of luxury into the oft-forgotten amenity. Read on to discover nine hotels and resorts that are rethinking the minibar, transforming it into everything from a Champagne cave in New York City to a fragrance bar in Barcelona and beyond.