Inside Eight of New Zealand’s Most Beautiful New Luxury Hotels

With its unparalleled natural beauty, innovative culinary scene, and unique luxury accommodations, there is no mystery as to why New Zealand has become the destination of choice for some of the world’s most discerning jet-setters. In 2017 alone, international visitor numbers increased by eight percent, and those figures are set to only continue to rise. Despite its remote geography, the South Pacific gem is well equipped to cater to this influx of new well-heeled visitors, with Air New Zealand launching a new direct-flight route from Chicago in November (just ahead of the high season) and multiple hoteliers unveiling elevated properties across the country’s North and South islands. Read on to take a peek inside some of the country’s most spectacular, wanderlust-inspiring new destinations.