Best of the Best: The Best New Hotels in the World

This year, new hotels and resorts proved that travel isn’t simply about a nice place to stay. It’s about the journey that takes place beyond the comforts of a well-appointed room. And nobody was more committed to that journey than Wilderness Safaris, the outfitter behind Rwanda’s new Bisate Lodge. More than a beautiful safari lodge, the property has opened up the treasures of this budding African country, serving as a means to not only see its critically endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitat but also support its communities through conservation and empowerment programs. We saw similar initiatives around the globe, from a Shanghai hotel that’s protecting a centuries-old forest to a Napa Valley retreat that helped save its neighbors from wildfires. Indeed, it is an exceptional hotel that truly makes a difference—but the special few who do hold a rightful place among Robb Report’s Best of the Best.