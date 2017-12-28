Checking In: Celebrity Hotel Pseudonyms

It’s no surprise that celebrities preserve their privacy by checking into hotels with pseudonyms. Beyoncé has used Ingrid Jackson, Tom Cruise goes by Cage Hunt, and Natalie Portman has been known to list herself as the utterly inconspicuous Lauren Brown. But some A-listers concoct more clever monikers: Elton John tends to opt for dirty names—an effort to alleviate the boredom of life on the road—while George Clooney prefers to check in under the name of another big celebrity. Read on for six of our favorite star pseudonyms and the posh hotels where they’ve used them.