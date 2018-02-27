Do St. Patrick’s Day Right with a Stay at One of These Five Luxe Irish Hotels

Thanks in no small part to Guinness-fueled parties, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the most celebrated holidays around the world. And while the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand all throw raucous celebrations, there’s truly no better place to pay homage to St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, than his home country. Whether you’re donning shamrocks like an aristocrat in Kildare at Straffan House, taking the Feast of Saint Patrick literally by noshing on a pot of gold at Adare Manor in Limerick, or having a 360-degree St. Patrick’s Day experience at the Merrion in Dublin, the following five hotels all offer some of the best ways to celebrate in the Emerald Isle come March 17.