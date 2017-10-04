Fall’s 5 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings
Robb Report checks in to the most exciting new hotels of the season.
Summer may be long gone but that doesn’t mean the best days of travel are behind us. This season, a handful of new hotels and resorts—from a wellness resort in Switzerland to a highly anticipated Aman on the outskirts of Shanghai—is inspiring some serious autumn wanderlust. Whether you fancy a private-island escape, a singular safari, or a glamping extravaganza, these new hotels and resorts are perfect for a fall foray. Let’s go!