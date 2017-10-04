Fall’s 5 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings

Summer may be long gone but that doesn’t mean the best days of travel are behind us. This season, a handful of new hotels and resorts—from a wellness resort in Switzerland to a highly anticipated Aman on the outskirts of Shanghai—is inspiring some serious autumn wanderlust. Whether you fancy a private-island escape, a singular safari, or a glamping extravaganza, these new hotels and resorts are perfect for a fall foray. Let’s go!