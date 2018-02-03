Feel the Love this Valentine’s Day by Checking in to One of these 10 Opulent Suites

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day does offer off an excellent excuse to treat yourself and your paramour to something a bit more indulgent than usual. This year, leave the chocolates and perfume at home, and instead check into an opulent suite in one of the most romantic cities in the world. Perched high above Pairs, New York, London, Rome, and Los Angeles, the following 10 suites are the ultimate places to hole up in with your Valentine this February—and with amenities like terraces built for private alfresco dining and steamy showers with plenty of room for two, no one will blame you if you never actually make it out of the hotel.