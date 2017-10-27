First Look: Shanghai’s Most Exciting New Hotels

From Pudong’s pulsating sci-fi skyline to the sycamore-lined streets of the old colonial French Concession, Shanghai is an electrifying city of contrasts that juxtaposes its fascinating history with futuristic ideals. Over the past decade, this city’s explosive growth has made it the Manhattan of Asia, cultivating a thriving multicultural destination with plenty to see and do—from museums and galleries to high-end shopping and Michelin dining. In the middle of it all is a luxury hotel boom unlike any other, with the world’s greatest five-star names moving in and rising high. Here, we take a look at seven new and soon-to-open hotels that are shaping the future for Shanghai hospitality.