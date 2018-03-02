Five Star-Studded Hotels to Check in to for the 90th Annual Academy Awards

With the 90th annual Academy Awards gearing up to go live this Sunday, the wattage of Los Angeles’s star power has been seriously turned up. And while on a normal day in the city you’re likely to see celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Gwyneth Paltrow sipping cocktails on the rooftop of the glimmering new Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills or making their way to the spa for a glow-boosting treatment at Peninsula Beverly Hills’s spa, this weekend the city’s top hotels will be brimming with nominees, presenters, and red-carpet mainstays. So whether you’re headed to the ceremony yourself, or just want to do a bit of stargazing, read on to discover the five most checked-in to hotels for Oscars weekend.