Headed to London for the Royal Wedding? Check in to One of these Six Regal Hotels

Royal fever will reach dizzying heights in London with the May 19th wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Though the nuptials will take place just outside of the city at the sprawling Windsor Castle – where the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate at St. George’s Chapel – these six London hotels provide just the right kind of royal-level service and accommodations for those who might have coveted invite to the day’s festivities. Or, for those who are simply cheering from the sidelines.