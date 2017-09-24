Historic Haunts: 9 Glamorous Hotels Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Have Called Home

Check into one of these 10 storied hotels to feel like Hollywood royalty.

By on September 24, 2017
view slideshow
exterior of Badrutt's Palace

Celebrities during Hollywood’s heyday liked to be seen—preferably with champagne glasses aloft. Before social media, their way to make an impression was to ensure top billing at the best parties around the globe, often surrounded by other fur-wearing and jewelry-dripping socialites. Often these soirees took place in far-flung hotels with guest lists with so much star power that nobody wanted to miss out. Many of these storied hotels and resorts still exist today, and their glam grounds continue to make socialite history.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Hotels