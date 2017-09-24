Historic Haunts: 9 Glamorous Hotels Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Have Called Home

Celebrities during Hollywood’s heyday liked to be seen—preferably with champagne glasses aloft. Before social media, their way to make an impression was to ensure top billing at the best parties around the globe, often surrounded by other fur-wearing and jewelry-dripping socialites. Often these soirees took place in far-flung hotels with guest lists with so much star power that nobody wanted to miss out. Many of these storied hotels and resorts still exist today, and their glam grounds continue to make socialite history.