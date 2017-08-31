Puppies, Pearls, and Surfboards: 10 Awesome Hotel Amenities You Can Take Home with You

VIEW SLIDESHOW

You can’t take it with you . . . or can you? Anybody who’s honest will likely admit to snagging the occasional bar of soap or bedside notepad from a fabulous hotel. But what about the truly spectacular amenities you wish you could take home? If you’re staying at Blackberry Farm, odds are that the throw pillow on your bed or jar of preserves at your breakfast table is up for grabs—nearly everything at the Tennessee resort is for sale.

The trend is catching: Luxury hotels around the world are offering guests the opportunity to take special souvenirs home—for a price. Whether you’re eyeing a classic tea set in London or pining for a traditional kimono in Kyoto, you’re in luck. These hotels have the souvenirs you’ll actually want to pack up, take home, and cherish long after your holiday is over.