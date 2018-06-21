Where Are They Now? 30 Years of Robb Report’s Favorite Hotels Revisited

Robb Report has been reviewing luxury hotels since the beginning. That’s 30 years of checking in to check out the good, the great—and sometimes the not-so-great. We’ve seen fabulous hotels fall from grace and long-forgotten hotels rise from the ashes after stellar renovations that landed them right back on top. And we’ve even fallen for a few duds along the way. (The ’80s and early ’90s were especially challenging!) To mark the 30th edition of our iconic Best of the Best awards, we’ve revisited the lists of years past to marvel at the hotels that still have it, mourn the loss of one-time greats, and even poke a little fun at our own (sometimes dubious) standards along the way. Where are they now? Read on to find out.