Swan Whisperers and Spiritual Guides: Luxury Hotels’ 10 Most Unusual Occupations

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Running a hotel requires employing a lot of people: housekeepers, chefs, butlers, bellboys, and—if you’re at the Baccarat Hotel New York—crystal attendants. That’s right; there are people whose only job is to ensure the Manhattan hotel’s legendary crystal collection stays perfectly gleaming.

Of course, the Baccarat is not alone. In an effort to offer the best services and guest experiences, luxury hotels routinely employ experts in everything from music and fragrance to swans and falcons. Here are 10 of the oddest jobs in the hospitality business.