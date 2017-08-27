Magical Makeover: Before and After at Italy’s Glamorous Palazzo Venart

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Constructed in the early 16th century, Venice’s Palazzo Bacchini delle Palme was a magnificent Grand Canal landmark, its Renaissance façade a glorious sight from the gondolas gliding past its front gates. But the historic property eventually fell into disrepair: Its commanding walls crumbled, its brilliant ceiling frescoes faded, and its grounds went utterly abandoned for decades.

Last year, however, the waterfront gem reemerged from a two-year restoration that returned the architectural masterpiece to its original grandeur. Renamed the Palazzo Venart, it is now one of Venice’s most stylish retreats—and undoubtedly one of its most magical transformations. Here, we take a look at the palazzo’s meticulous renovation, one decadent space at a time.