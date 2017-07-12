Manor Makeover: A Tour of the Most Luxurious Hotel in Wales

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Palé Hall was a magnificent statement of wealth and accomplishment when it was first completed in 1871. Built by the industrialist and railway engineer Henry Robertson—who constructed numerous railway lines in Wales and established Brymbo Steel Works—the estate was a spare-no-expense masterpiece, decorated in an eclectic Jacobean style. But by the early 2000s, nearly 150 years after its completion, the Victorian house in Wales’s idyllic Dee Valley had become outdated and dreary. Recently, under the careful eyes of its current owners, Alan and Angela Harper, the estate has been restored to its former glory—complete with suites fit for a queen (literally), elegant Welsh cuisine, and a lush garden that would surely make Robertson proud.