Milan’s Most Fashionable Hotels

All eyes are on Milan these days as the city hosts another installment of its long-revered Fashion Week. And if this year is anything like the last, it will be chock-full of spectacular fashion moments to remember. (Fashionistas will recall the revelry of 2017’s headline-making shows, from Versace’s resurrection of the iconic ’90s supermodel catwalk to a nostalgic soundtrack of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” to Prada’s artistic ode to the modern feminist movement.)

While Fashion Week certainly keeps Milan on the map of worldwide style hubs once a year, it is the Italian city’s hotels that keep it in style 365 days a year. Whether you’re a Fashion Week regular or a fashionable visitor during any other season, these are the most stylish places to stay while in town.