Get the Royal Treatment at These King- and Queen-Approved Hotels

We may never be royals, but we can sleep like them at these luxury properties.

By on July 20, 2017
VIEW SLIDESHOW
st regis princeville exterior

Most luxury hotels promise to treat their guests like kings and queens—but a select few actually have any experience with the real deal. From a Canadian icon that hosted a prince’s legendary dance party to hotels in England, France, and Italy that served as headquarters for royalty in exile, these 11 five-star spots know how to cater to the crown-wearing set—and those of us who might be just as discreet and discerning.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Hotels