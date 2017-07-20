Get the Royal Treatment at These King- and Queen-Approved Hotels
We may never be royals, but we can sleep like them at these luxury properties.
Most luxury hotels promise to treat their guests like kings and queens—but a select few actually have any experience with the real deal. From a Canadian icon that hosted a prince’s legendary dance party to hotels in England, France, and Italy that served as headquarters for royalty in exile, these 11 five-star spots know how to cater to the crown-wearing set—and those of us who might be just as discreet and discerning.