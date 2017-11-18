Shhh: 9 Hotels with Secret Speakeasy Bars

Prohibition may be long dead (thank you, Franklin D. Roosevelt) but the speakeasy is still as fashionable as ever. And across the globe, hotels are getting in on the trend, giving guests a much-needed alternative to the crowded lobby lounge with underground escapes that embrace the speakeasy lifestyle. From New York to Beverly Hills and even overseas, swanky bars are finding their way into covert locations and tucked-away enclaves in our favorite-five-star hotels. Read on for the nine hush-hush-but-super-lush spots every discerning drinker should know—if they can find them.