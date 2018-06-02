The 9 Stylish Hotel Barbershops Keeping the Jet-Set Looking Fresh

For dapper gents around the world, the bond shared between a man and his barber is a coveted one. In addition to serving as the trusted source for a snip and shave, the best barbers are also master conversationalists and seasoned storytellers, quick to crack a joke or share the area’s best-kept secrets. But it can be a challenging task to find a high-quality cut when venturing to new neighborhoods or far-flung destinations—and now some of our favorite luxury properties across the globe have taken note, opening equally upscale (or just downright cool) barbershops to keep their well-groomed guests in tip-top shape.

Whether on the road for work or pleasure, read on to discover the top hotel barbershops from Midtown Manhattan to stylish Sydney helping the jet-set man maintain his mane and look his best.