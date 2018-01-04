The Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2018
From the Andaman Islands to Zanzibar, these are the 14 hot spots to put on your travel list this year.
Sayonara, arrivederci, and hasta luego, 2017! A new year is here and, with it, comes the eager anticipation of another 365 days of amazing travel opportunities. In 2018, the list of spectacular soon-to-open hotels and resorts is longer than ever, ensuring an unrivaled year of around-the-world exploration. Whether your 2018 travel resolution includes the far-flung and exotic, the adventurous and over-the-top, or the laidback and luxurious, these 14 hotel openings are sure to give you enough wanderlust to last the entire year. Let’s go!