The Spy Who Loved Hotels: 10 James Bond Filming Locations You Can Check Into

James Bond loves a good hotel. Whether seducing the enemy’s wife at the Hotel Atlantic Kempinski or foiling Goldfinger’s villainous plans at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 007 always seems to find some action in the lap of luxury. Lucky for the rest of us, these opulent hotels are still around, allowing regular Joes to sip dry martinis and outsmart villains—or just sit by the pool and hang out—themselves. Read on for 10 of the best Bond-approved haunts around the world.