These 10 Incredible Indoor Pools Invite You to Take a Dip

Dreaming of diving into a glistening infinity pool for a refreshing dip . . . until you remember it’s still freezing outside? The indoor hotel pool is often overlooked—and in many hotels, it’s relegated to the basement, with low ceilings and dreary lounge chairs. But plenty of luxury hotels have made sure their indoor pools are nothing short of spectacular—and, of course, you know they’ll be heated to the perfect temperature for year-round dips. From intricate mosaics to gilded columns and elaborate fountains, the indoor pools at these 10 hotels around the world will have you rethinking your requirement for sun.