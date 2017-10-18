This Is Why We’re Heading to Cambodia

Cambodia’s cultural treasures and pristine beaches are no longer a secret. The last decade has seen tremendous growth in this Southeast Asian country—from infrastructure and transportation updates to the arrival of five-star luxury hotels like Amansara in Siem Reap and Song Saa Private Island in the pristine Koh Rong Archipelago.

But Cambodia is just getting started. Over the next year, the alluring destination will welcome a handful of spectacular new properties that are aiming to elevate the luxury quotient even further. From a posh city escape in Phnom Penh to a wild tented retreat on the edge of the Chao Phraya River, these are the five new stays you’ll want to book in 2018.