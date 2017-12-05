10 Over-the-Top Suites to Throw the Ultimate Holiday Party

Now that the holiday season is upon us, it’s time to gather your nearest and dearest to say goodbye to 2017 and toast the year ahead. But whether you prefer festivities of the intimate dinner-party variety or are up for something bigger (and splashier), one thing is for sure—there’s no need for you to do the planning, prep, or clean-up.

“Holiday gatherings can require so much work to put together and can take treasured time away from being with family and friends,” says Rebecca Goldberg, director of food and beverage at the Peninsula New York. “So once you’re all together, have someone do the work for you—which is one of the benefits of celebrating at a full-service hotel.” Even better, many of your favorite luxury hotels have suites made for entertaining, complete with amenities like chef’s kitchens, grand pianos, and heated terraces. Here are 10 top suites around the world that can host unforgettable—and hassle-free—holiday celebrations.