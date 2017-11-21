Winter Escapes: Warm Up with These 5 New England Retreats

With winter nearly upon us, it’s time to book that perfect cold-weather getaway. For something warm and inviting, look no further than the U.S. Northeast, where a clutch of new and renovated hotels have opened with plenty of New England charm and historic appeal. But these properties are bringing more to the region than cozy beds and claw-foot bathtubs—though you’ll find plenty of those, too. They’re serving up a healthy dose of next-generation hospitality with innovative culinary offerings, full-service spas, and over-the-top suites. Read on to find your next winter wonderland escape.