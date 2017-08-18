$75,000 Per Night? Inside the World’s Most Expensive Hotel Suites

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Tens of thousands of dollars may seem like a hefty rate for a single night’s stay. But when it comes to some suites, the price may be right. Take the $50,000-per-night Ty Warner Penthouse at the Four Seasons Hotel New York, for instance. The sprawling suite is a veritable palace in the sky, wrapping 360 degrees around the top floor of the I.M. Pei–designed hotel. It features such jaw-dropping amenities as a private spa with an onyx-clad chromotherapy tub, a personal fitness center, and a Bösendorfer baby grand piano—all for just two lucky (and very wealthy) guests.

And believe it or not, the Ty Warner Penthouse isn’t the world’s most expensive suite—it’s shy of that distinction by about $25,000.

Here, we take a look at 11 penthouses, signature suites, and hotel apartments around the globe—including the world’s most expensive, located in Geneva. Featuring plush perks like chauffeured Rolls-Royces, dedicated butlers, private movie theaters, and in-room spas, these over-the-top accommodations might just be worth every penny.