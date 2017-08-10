Sneak Peek: Inside Toronto’s Hot New Urban Resort

Toronto is getting its first urban resort. Set to open in September, Hotel X Toronto will bring a mix of hospitality, sports, dining, and entertainment to downtown T-dot, showcasing such luxurious amenities as a rooftop terrace and a spectacular sky bar.

The hotel’s 406 rooms, designed by Andi Pepper Interior Design, include 37 suites, all with a contemporary design that incorporates pops of color that complement the vibrant views over the city. Providing the most impressive accommodations are two Presidential Suites, one with a double-height living room and fireplace, and the other featuring two bedrooms and stunning panoramas of Lake Ontario.

Cuisine takes the spotlight with seven dining concepts including Petros 82, a Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant; the Library Club Lounge, a private lounge for hotel guests only; the Pergerine SkyBar, a 10,000-square-foot, three-story rooftop bar and lounge; and a beer garden surrounding the city’s historic Stanley Barracks fort.

A first for any Toronto hotel is Ten X Toronto, a 90,000-square-foot health and wellness complex that includes four indoor tennis courts with 50-foot ceilings, nine squash courts, an 82-foot-long rooftop pool, a fitness center, Pilates and hot-yoga studios, a physiotherapy and chiropractic clinic, and a full-service spa with six treatment rooms.

The hotel will offer plenty of other diversions as well, including the Pond—an indoor/outdoor rooftop pool—and a 243-seat cinema. The hotel will even host a permanent archeological exhibition outlining the history of the 19th-century Stanley Barracks and a gallery showcasing works by local artists.