Sneak Peek: Kuala Lumpur’s Fashionable and Futuristic JW Marriott

The JW Marriott has reopened with plenty of sexy new features—including the city's most luxurious new spa.

By on December 12, 2017
Futuristic hotel lobby Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s vibrant capital and only true global city, defines the island-nation’s luxury scene, which JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur has been at the heart of since 1997. And now, having recently undergone a sexy, futuristic redesign, the 578-room hotel is sure to remain a trendsetter for years to come.

Set in the heart of Bukit Bitang—Kuala Lumpur’s chic epicenter of fashion and entertainment—the JW Marriott welcomes an exciting mix of locals and business and leisure travelers. A sleek lobby of cool gray Emperado marble sets the scene, with a crystal chandelier of six linked sparkling rings dramatically hanging from the ceiling. The modern decor continues throughout with polished chrome details and high-tech amenities in every room. Additional highlights include nine new Cabana Poolside rooms. Located on the sixth floor, all of these 592-square-foot rooms overlook the hotel’s swimming pool—and they are just steps away from the happening new pool bar. The hotel also directly connects with the neighboring Starhill Gallery, one of Malaysia’s best shopping malls, offering convenient access to 11 restaurants and hundreds of international luxury brands, including 70 premier watch retailers.

cabana poolside room luxury hotel

For an escape from the Kuala Lumpur social scene, peace and quiet can be found at the rebranded Starhill Spa, which, clad in the same contemporary-cool gray palette as the lobby and guestrooms, offers a plethora of healing rituals and treatments from cultures around the world. End your days at the hotel’s well-known signature restaurant Shanghai. The glamorously redesigned dining room is the perfect backdrop for Shanghainese chef Wong Wing Yeuk’s classically delicious Chinese food with a modern twist. And be sure to start your dining experience with a Shanghai-themed cocktail from the restaurant’s brand-new bar.

spa treatment room at hotel in Kuala Lumpur

 

