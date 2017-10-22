Sneak Peek: Say Hola to Puebla’s Cartesiano Hotel

Move over San Miguel de Allende. Puebla is fast becoming Mexico’s colonial city du jour. Located just 85 miles southeast of Mexico City, the historic town framed by the Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl volcanoes first arrived on luxury scene earlier this year with the opening of Rosewood Puebla; now it’s becoming a full-fledged destination of choice with the arrival of its second five-star hotel, the newly opened Cartesiano.

Debuted this month just steps from Puebla’s UNESCO World Heritage designated city center, the Cartesiano is spread between two historical mansions—the 16th-century La Casa De Los Dos Patios (a former tile factory) and Los Arcos mansion—and one modern structure. Inside a careful blend of past and present reflects the setting, from local touches like the city’s famous Talavera pottery and original stone walls to contemporary furnishings and rain showers in the 78 rooms and suites.

Guests have their choice of a bar, a lounge, and two restaurants. Centena Cuatro is an all-day fine-dining café with a terrace that serves regional specialties like mole poblano (a Puebla invention), while the more casual Café Hercilia offers courtyard dining in the Los Arcos mansion. The Spa at Cartesiano offers four peaceful cabins with an array of treatments using Naturopathic products. There’s also a sultry library serving cocktails and a rooftop pool and deck with expansive views over Puebla’s many historic church domes.