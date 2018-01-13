Sneak Peek: New Adults-Only Nobu Hotel Marbella Brings the Heat to Spain’s Southern Coast

Following the opening of Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay—which welcomed its first guests in June of last year—is the much-anticipated Nobu Hotel Marbella, a sensuous adults-only escape along Spain’s southern coast and home to the iconic Japanese-centric restaurant Nobu. The hotel is set to open on March 29, just in time for a well-deserved spring getaway to defrost after what will have surely been a long winter.

As a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, the newest in Nobu’s burgeoning hotel portfolio features the same commitment to authentic design and over-the-top amenities that guests have come to expect from the brand. The property will feature just 81 contemporary rooms and suites, each styled in creamy hues and subtle wood accents that allow the floor-to-ceiling glass doorways that lead out to spacious terraces to take center stage. The Nobu Suite is the most luxurious of the bunch, sleeping eight across four bedrooms and coming complete with spacious living and dining spaces—where guests can order in their Nobu favorites at any time of the day or night—as well as a bubbling Jacuzzi on the private terrace that boasts some of the best views on the property.

Located in the Plaza Village, a gastronomic hot spot already boasting two Michelin-starred restaurants and La Suite nightclub, the hotel will be home to Spain’s very first Nobu restaurant. Lead by chef Eleni Ioanna Manousou (another first for the brand: She will be the first female head chef at any Nobu restaurant), the menu will offer the brand’s signature South American–influenced Japanese cuisine, and steady favorites like the Yellowtail Jalapeño and Tiradito and Black Cod Miso will be on the menu. Guests can use their priority access to snag a seat at the sushi bar, where they can watch the bustling plaza below as they sip on a selection of signature cocktails and Champagne.

In between meals, guests can head to the renowned Six Senses Spa—which also has locations in the some of the world’s most exclusive locales like the Seychelles and Phuket. Set amongst the tropical gardens, the spa features breezy wooden relaxation areas, plunge pools tucked under elegant archways, and luxurious treatment rooms where guests can unwind with a restorative massage or detoxifying wrap while looking out on the Mediterranean Sea.

If they want to stay local to the hotel, guests can relax on the property’s private beach, head to the swimming pool for a sunset deejay set, or get their blood pumping at the world-renowned tennis club and Dave Thomas–designed golf course. For a jaunt beyond the familiar, they can head out to explore the scenic Golden Mile connecting Marbella to the distinguished shopping district of Puerto Banus, where they can enjoy lunch at one of the many beachside restaurants before spending an afternoon at the prestigious Picasso museum.