Sneak Peek: Re-center Yourself in Style at the New Rosewood Phuket

Nestled into a jungle-lined stretch of Phuket’s glistening Emerald Bay is the ever-popular destination’s newest luxury retreat. Slated to open early next month, the sleek Rosewood Phuket is a worthy rival to the destination’s heavy hitters, like Trisara Resort and Amanpuri, bringing the high-end hotelier’s signature stylishness and service to Southeast Asia for the first time.

Set along a nearly 2,000-foot stretch of private white-sand beach, the resort takes full advantage of the glistening Andaman sea outside. Each of the 71 spacious, secluded pavilions and villas—the smallest of which is a sprawling 1,400 square feet—feature floor-to-ceiling windows around every corner, a subdued color palette of neutrals, and soft wood tones to keep the guests focused on the natural beauty that surrounds them just outside. Many units, including the sleek two-bedroom Ocean View Pool Pavilion, also feature private infinity-edge pools that overlook the jungle and the sea beyond.

If being by water—thousands of miles away from their ordinary lives—is not enough to feel truly relaxed, guests can further unwind at the Asaya spa. A new concept for Rosewood, the spa takes a holistic approach to wellness that has influenced many other aspects of the property—from the layout of the guest rooms to the menus of the resort’s four restaurants. Here, guests can meet with lifestyle and nutrition coaches who will tailor treatments and therapies like Chi Nei Tsang healing massages and sound therapy to kick-start lifestyle overhauls or strengthen good habits.

When not re-centering and relaxing on the property, guests can take advantage of Rosewood Phuket’s prime location—island-hopping to completely isolated beaches via private helicopter, yachting throughout the aquamarine Phang Nga Bay, and exploring the ornate temples and colonial-style mansions of historic old-town Phuket.