The Beekman Unveils Two New Penthouse Sanctuaries in the Sky 

With its showstopping nine-story Victorian atrium and dramatic skylight, The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel, has been making waves in New York City since welcoming its first guests last September. The opening brought trendy energy and high style to the otherwise sleepy Financial District, reviving Beekman Street’s historic Temple Court building with its blend of plush décor and top-notch dining from the likes of Tom Colicchio and Keith McNally.

As of this month, the hotel has fully completed its renovation of the landmarked, late-19th-century Queen Anne building it calls home, crowning its 287 rooms and suites with a set of Turret Penthouses.

Accessible only through a private entrance on the hotel’s 10th floor, each of the spacious, two-floor suites were built inside the Beekman’s identical twin turrets. Those towers set the architectural tone for the neighborhood when they were first built, with neighboring buildings like the Woolworth also erecting distinguished crowns. Inside, the suites are reminiscent of a private Gilded Age retreat. Designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, the spaces feature plush furnishings, dark paneled wood walls, and Art Deco crystal accents toughened up by industrial finishes like exposed steel beams.

The lofted bedroom area boasts a freestanding soaking tub that overlooks an opulent sitting and dining area. This downstairs area—with its rich leather chairs, sophisticated wet bar, and antique stone fireplace—recalls a speakeasy-style lounge, making it perfect for hosting intimate parties. The space is topped off by an expansive private terrace that offers guests panoramic New York City skyline views and an art collection featuring commissioned works from notable contemporary artists like Sam Messenger, Tom Leaver, and Catherine Howe.