The Beverly Wilshire Hotel Brings Sky-High Glamping to Beverly Hills

The iconic Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel is known as much for its millionaire clientele as its million-dollar location at the junction of Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Boulevard. This fall, however, the hotel will also become Southern California’s newest, and perhaps least likely, glamping destination.

The 395-room property will open its 10th-floor Veranda Suite to adventurous (albeit luxury-loving) guests with an unrivaled urban-camping experience. A short “hike” up the suite’s marble staircase takes travelers to a sprawling private terrace with 270-degree views of the Hollywood Hills and Rodeo Drive—and a posh tent from which to enjoy it all night.

Decorated with a chandelier, sheepskin rugs, antique nightstands, and—most importantly—a plush Four Seasons bed, the tent takes L.A. glamping to serious new heights. Guests can sip cocktails at sunset, huddled around the terrace’s large gas fireplace (the perfect metropolitan equivalent to a campfire) before sitting down to a special eight-course tasting menu under the stars. Exquisite delights include a Dom Pérignon frozé paired with Ossetra caviar, hot-stone-charred Wagyu beef, and an extravagant take on an old camping favorite: fancy s’mores featuring Tahitian-vanilla-bean marshmallows decorated in 24K-gold leaf and Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé.

Urban glamping is available through December 2017. Rates start at $3,500 per night.