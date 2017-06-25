You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Newly Debuted Sir Nikolai Hotel in Hamburg Emanates Old-World Sophistication

The enchanting new hotel occupies a renovated seed warehouse in Hamburg’s Old Town.

June 25, 2017
Sir Nikolai Room Interior featuring cocktail cart

Set amid the charming red-brick buildings of the historic Speicherstadt warehouse district in Hamburg, Germany, the new Sir Nikolai hotel is only the fourth property from four-year-old Amsterdam hospitality brand Sir Hotels, but it possesses all the allure of an old-world grande dame.

The 94-room hotel (from about $170 per night) occupies a seven-story former seed warehouse in the heart of the city. When guests arrive, they are greeted with complimentary Champagne or coffee in the Study, an intimate space decorated with Persian carpets and dark wood floor-to-ceiling shelves stocked with memorabilia and a handpicked collection of international and local reading material.

Bed in Sir Nikolai Guestroom

In their rooms (all designed by Dutch firm FG Stijl), guests will find custom furniture with velvet upholstery and wooden writing desks that harken back to the bygone days of luxury travel, as do the elegant marble-clad bathrooms and in-room glass bar carts stocked with on-the-fly cocktail-making essentials. Further evoking the Hamburger genius loci, the walls are hung with vintage maps of the city and curated artwork, while the bookshelves are populated with classics as well as works by up-and-coming local authors.

The hotel’s patio (set in the building’s inner courtyard) leads to Izakaya restaurant, which serves Japanese classics like hibachi plates, sushi, and sashimi with a South American flare. Guests can dine alfresco on the patio, at a communal table overlooking the open kitchen, or they can cozy up at a table near the restaurant’s huge gray-marble open fireplace.

Sir Nikolai IZAKAYA Asian Kitchen and Bar Interior featuring large open fireplace

Not one to rest on its laurels, Sir Hotels is already gearing up for the debut of the Sir Joan hotel in Ibiza, Spain, which is scheduled to open next month.

