The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland is Bringing Luxury Back to the Rust Belt

The American Rust Belt has a shining new beacon of luxury. The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland—set in the heart of the Ohio city that steel magnate John D. Rockefeller made a major metropolis during the mid-1800s—has debuted a stunning new look that is putting the 206-room hotel front and center of C-Town’s 21st-century revitalization.

Nearly every detail of the revamped Ritz-Carlton honors Cleveland’s past while creating an elegant vision of its contemporary future. Chic details like shimmering metals and finishes are an ode to the city’s historic steel mills; its great neighbor, Lake Erie, was also an inspiration, providing the hotel’s relaxing yet sophisticated color palette of blues, taupes, and grays. Cleveland’s regional artists, meanwhile, add touches of local scenery and style throughout the property, with famous landmarks and natural Midwestern scenes depicted by the likes of Beverly Fishman, Scott Reeder, Adrian Falkner, and Andrea Jocki. A new seventh-floor art gallery rotates additional works.

Tapping into Cleveland’s recent emergence as a culinary destination (led by a handful of rising star chefs like Jonathon Sawyer and Dante Boccuzzi) are Links—the Ritz-Carlton’s interactive kitchen offering cooking classes and demonstrations—and Turn, an elegant venue with a dramatically lit onyx bar and stunning views of the city below. The latter partners with Cleveland’s best butchers, farmers, and breweries to offer locally-inspired dishes, many of which are prepared tableside. Don’t miss the Lake Erie beer-battered walleye; the Ohio ribeye with wild mushrooms, cress, and pepper; and the selection of regional cheeses.

State-of-the-art technology is also a draw at the revamped hotel, with guest-room automations like sensor lighting and smart TVs with Netflix access. A new fitness center is outfitted with the best Technogym and Peloton equipment, as well as a Fitness-on-Demand wall offering virtual workout classes. And for those who prefer a real coach, sessions can be arranged with local athletes from the Indians, the Monsters, and, of course, the 2016 NBA champs, the Cavaliers.