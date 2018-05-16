Tap into La Dolce Vita with a Stay at Borgo Pignano’s New Maisonettes

Tuscany is one of those destinations that never seems to lose its luster. There is something undeniably intoxicating about its rolling hills, sleepy villages, and luxuriantly slow pace. Part of the reason why the region is perennially popular is that though it feels like nothing ever seems to really change, there is always something new to discover. And it is this atmosphere that boutique hotel Borgo Pignano captures so well—mixing old-world architecture and traditions with the plush amenities expected of today’s globe-trotters.

The estate, which has been inhabited in some way for the past 2,500 years, has been carefully and continuously restored over the course of nearly two decades—slowly incorporating grand suites, a full-service spa, and a crown jewel of an infinity pool to tip the scales away from boutique B&B and toward full-blown mini resort. Now, Borgo Pignano has revealed its latest upgrades: three charming Maisonettes located in the property’s original medieval structures. Complementing the estate’s existing satellite villas (which include the breathtaking La Conica, a two-bedroom suite located inside the property’s 13th-century priests’ quarters), each of the new Maisonettes features individual designs brought to life by Holly Hulburd. The San Francisco­–based interior designer has given the Maisonettes a classically Tuscan look—think rustic wooden furnishings, walls washed in peachy pinks and pistachio greens, and terra-cotta tile floors—serving to highlight the painstaking work done by the property’s team to preserve the ancient original structures.

Though we won’t blame guests for letting days at Borgo Pignano flow from one to the next by lounging by the pool with a book and glass of wine in hand, there is plenty to do if they crave a little bit more activity. When not lingering over an alfresco, farm-to-table meal served on the main villa’s sweeping terrace, guests can verse themselves in the art of Tuscan cuisine with a cooking class—a skill they’ll be able to put to the test back in their Maisonette’s kitchen. They can also horseback ride through the countryside’s golden hills, get to know the landscape through painting classes, or work alongside artisans to craft soaps and essential oils sourced from ingredients grown on-property. But no matter what they decide to do, guests will leave feeling relaxed, connected, and content—whether that’s from the magic of the property or the free-flowing wine is up for debate.