Sneak Peek: The New Valsana Hotel & Apartments Is an Eco-Luxe Swiss Hideaway

Tucked into the base of the Graubünden mountains in the under-the-radar Swiss ski town of Arosa, the new Valsana Hotel & Apartments is a luxe mix of rugged chalet architecture and modern technology. Slated to open in December to kick off the height of ski season, the Tschuggen Hotel Group property is a laid-back and eco-conscious alternative to the area’s sleek and sprawling hotels.

Taking inspiration from its pristine surroundings, the property features just 40 rooms and nine family apartments—all decorated in a cozy mix of rugged leathers, ashy woods, and sleek sliver accents. Besides complementing the lush surroundings visible from the rooms’ expansive balconies, Valsana has worked to keep the forests and lakes of the Schanfigg Valley pristine by outfitting the property using sustainable materials. Valsana also powers its chalet using state-of-the-art renewable energy, which includes energy generated by an underground “Ice Vault,” the only one of its kind in Switzerland.

When not out on the slopes—the closest ski lift is just a short walk away—guests can unwind at the property’s 8,600-square-foot spa. There, they can warm up cold muscles with a soak in a steam bath and stretch out in a yoga class in the property’s studio, which offers panoramic views of the mountains outside after long days exploring the 140 miles of ski runs connecting the Arosa-Lenzerheide resorts.

Guests can then settle into a fireside lounge chair in the lobby for a well-deserved après-ski cocktail before heading to dinner at Twist, the property’s contemporary Swiss restaurant. Or, they can head over to the landmark Tschuggen Grand Hotel (Valsana’s sister property) for a Michelin-starred meal at La Vetta. Guests staying in one of the nine one- or two-bedroom apartments can also retire to their rooms for the evening for family-style dinners, which can be prepared in the fully stocked kitchenette.