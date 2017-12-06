Verride Palácio Santa Catarina Is Lisbon’s Newest—and Most Stylish—Hideaway

Though the hoteliers behind the newly opened Verride–Palácio de Santa Catarina are brand-new to the travel industry, you wouldn’t have guessed it from looking around the chicly restored 18th-century townhouse-turned-boutique-hotel. Located on the edge of Lisbon’s lively Bairro Alto, the 19-room property overlooks the Tagus river, a small town square, and the yellow mansion that houses the quirky Pharmacy Museum—and it has quickly cemented itself as one of the increasingly popular city’s most stylish hideaways.

After stepping into the glamorous foyer, guests can access the property’s main level via a dramatic curved staircase or a glass-walled elevator. Upstairs, the immaculate restoration work of architect Teresa Nones da Ponte and interior designer Andrea Previ is on full display in the two Royal Suites, which are connected by the plush Yellow Room and can be booked together for an even more luxurious stay. Each comes complete with carved wooden ceilings and separate bedrooms and living spaces punctuated by massive windows that offer views of the river outside.

To contrast the ornate bones of the space, Previ outfitted both of these suites and the other 17 guest rooms with sleek, contemporary décor. Neutral light-wood desks and rattan chairs are punched up by pops of color like yellow-glass bedside lamps along with rich blue and purple velvets. The details throughout delight: All of the rooms feature creamy Celso de Lemos sheets made in Portugal and Aesop bath amenities (put to best use in the Queen Suite, which features a freestanding soaking tub surrounded by Azulejo-tiled murals).

When not enjoying a glass of sangria on the spacious guest room’s wrought-iron balcony after long days exploring the best Lisbon has to offer, guests can head to the rooftop to enjoy contemporary Portuguese cuisine at Suba—a chic gastro bar that offers sweeping views of the city. Come morning, they can take an invigorating dip in the pool and fuel up at the property’s second restaurant, Criatura, before heading out into the city.