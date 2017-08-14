This Plush Ottoman-Era Villa is Jerusalem’s Newest Ultra-Glam Hotel

For history buffs, Jerusalem is a dream destination. And when you’re in a city that serves as the historical apex of so much of Western society, it only makes sense that the hotel you check into be history-soaked as well. Opened earlier this month, Villa Brown Jerusalem offers just that. It mixes deep ties to the community with all of the luxurious comforts expected of a new luxury hotel.

The 24-room boutique property is housed within a 19th-century private villa that belonged to the general manager of Jerusalem’s historic Rothschild Hospital—the first Jewish hospital in the city. Although the property has been completely renovated (with two new floors of sprawling terrace suites recently added), local architects Galit Shifman Bar-Natan and Michal Cohen Magen worked to keep its glamorous history intact.

The dramatic result mixes rugged, original stone walls with plush jewel-toned furnishings, tastefully nodding to the era’s opulent Ottoman style and to the many parties and balls the villa once played host to.

Located in the center of Jerusalem’s Old City, the property is an ideal home base for exploring Jerusalem’s historic sites and up-and-coming cultural hot spots. The imposing Russian Compound is just down the street, as is the new Bezalel Academy of Design and Arts; must-see spots like the Jaffa Gate are just a quick 15-minute walk away. After dining out at one of the neighborhood’s must-try eateries, guests can toast to long days spent exploring at the property’s lush subterranean Cave Bar, located in what once served as the villa’s cistern.