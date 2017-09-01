A 21,000-Square-Foot Hotel Suite? Atlantis by Giardino Unveils the Largest Suite in Europe

Already a jet-set hot spot, Zurich’s Atlantis by Giardino hotel has just majorly upped its over-the-top ante. Fresh off the heels of an extensive renovation, the property has unveiled a jaw-dropping eight-bedroom suite—which sprawls across three wings of the iconic modernist building’s top floor. Clocking in at over 21,000 square feet, it is the largest—and arguably most luxurious—suite in Europe.

Aptly dubbed the Royal Residence, the lush décor of the suite is a stark contrast to the sleek, modern aesthetic found throughout the hotel’s other 95 rooms and suites. Inspired by One Thousand and One Nights, the plush bedrooms, lounges, and dining areas all feature Middle-Eastern-inspired hand-inlaid marble floors, gilded details, and intricate molding. Equipped with three meeting rooms, an ornate 18-person dining room, a sensual Oriental Lounge, and a nearly 9,000-square-foot wraparound terrace—the space is ideal for hosting large meetings or throwing lavish parties.

Designed so that guests and their entourage can unwind in the utmost privacy and security, the suite comes complete with a private chef and butler, a strongroom, and its own private elevators. If guests prefer to dine out, the elevators will whisk them down to a private car park where a Rolls-Royce will be waiting to chauffer them throughout the city.

For something a little closer to their home base, the elevators also provide private access to the property’s Michelin-star Ecco Zürich restaurant, where guests can mix and mingle with Zurich’s who’s-who over chef Stefan Heilemann’s tasting menu.