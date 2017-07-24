3 New Ultra-Luxe St. Barth Villas to Book Right Now

St. Barth’s storied luxury resort Eden Rock is going big—literally—with the debut of three new rental villas. The trio of estates—which were added in July to the resort’s exclusive Villa Rental program—are expansive retreats (ranging from three to four bedrooms) with extraordinary amenities (including personal butlers and private chefs) and stunning views of the Caribbean’s most picturesque island.

Villa Ixfalia

The four-bedroom Villa Ixfalia offers breathtaking 360-degree views of the sea and St. Jean’s green hills and white sands. Accommodations are light and airy with a safari-lodge style that includes chic white furnishings and bleached wood accents like driftwood stools in the chef’s kitchen and low-slug, rustic tables in the living room. Guests can work off last night’s Champagne and decadent dinner in the private fitness center, or they can recuperate in leisure on the sprawling deck with an infinity-edge pool.

Villa Axel Rocks

Villa Axel Rocks is a literal high point thanks to its hillside perch above the island’s capital city of Gustavia. Stylish and contemporary, the four-bedroom estate is a sophisticated oasis with a curving glass staircase, modern stainless-steel kitchen, and South Beach–style terrace with slender palm trees and padded loungers. Views of the surrounding tropical landscape and red-roofed buildings below from the infinity-edge pool’s underwater bar.

Villa Utopic

For a more authentic island stay, opt for Villa Utopic, located in the center of Corossol, a traditional fishing village. Carved into a hillside, the villa features three bedrooms, all of which overlook Corossol Bay through floor-to-ceiling windows. Inside, the decor is sleek and minimal, with the occasional burst of color and artwork adding a dash of high design.