Aman’s Private Jet Wellness Journeys Are the Ultimate Spa Vacations

Aman has a knack for pushing boundaries. The London-based brand’s resorts and hotels have been redefining hospitality for decades, turning historic palaces, ancient fortresses, and even entire villages into one-of-a-kind luxury escapes. For its latest travel trick, however, Aman aims to take travelers to new heights—literally and figuratively—on a series of wellness-focused tours via private jet.

Announced in March, Aman’s Private Jet Wellness Journeys will take travelers to the Hindu temples of the Kingdom of Alwar, the spiritual monuments of Java, and the islands of Phuket for wellness experiences that may include yoga and Pilates sessions, Ayurvedic therapies, and one-on-one meetings with wellness gurus. Created in collaboration with the outfitter Remote Lands, the 14- to 16-day trips will each take just 16 guests on two Gulstream G200 private jets from destination to destination, with overnights at such beloved Aman properties as Sri Lanka’s Amangalla and Amanwella, Bali’s Amandari and Amankila, and India’s Amanbagh.

Aman has partnered with internationally recognized names in health, meditation, yoga, and Pilates for guided experiences that serve travelers’ bodies, souls, and sense of wanderlust. A 16-day journey through Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam—which takes place September 18 through October 3—will be led by Yamuna Zake, founder of the Yamuna Body Rolling method. A second itinerary slated for November 2 through 15 will guide travelers through India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand with Garuda Pilates Method founder James D’Silva. Both trips are built almost entirely around wellness, featuring daily yoga sessions, health-conscious cuisine, and fitness classes, as well as such immersive activities at tiger safaris in Rajasthan and meditating at a temple in Borobudur, Indonesia.

“Aman launched Private Jet Journeys to redefine the bounds of travel,” says Nicola Roche, Aman’s group spa director. “We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to open up destinations to our guests. The Private Jet Wellness Journeys are a natural progression [for us], combining life-changing travel experiences with wellbeing journeys, designed to restore a sense of peace and invigorate mind, spirit and body.” (aman.com)