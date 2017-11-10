Andaz Mayakoba’s New Presidential Suite is the Ultimate Beach House

Andaz is the Hindi word for “personal style,” so it’s no surprise that at Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya—the brand’s 214-room Mexican retreat on the Yucatán Peninsula—everything is impossibly stylish. That’s especially true of the property’s new Presidential Suite, an artfully contemporary beachfront villa that debuted this month.

The 4,575-square-foot Presidential Suite lords over a perfect stretch of Mayakoba’s beach, just steps from the crashing waves of the Caribbean Sea. Like the Andaz’s other structures, the sleek—almost futuristic—villa melds into the landscape, mimicking the blue hues of the ocean and plentiful greens of the surrounding forest. Earth tones and local handicrafts and artwork pull the two-bedroom haven together for understatedly chic vibe. Lightly infused with Mayan overtones and geometric textiles, the beachfront hideaway takes advantage of stellar views with large windows, private balconies, and an alluring ocean-side pool. A full kitchen comes with the services of a resort chef, who can prepare bespoke menus from vegan to regional Mexican. The airy, ground floor living area is large enough for private yoga, meditation, or fitness classes—all complimentary to the suite’s residents.

But the new villa isn’t just a pretty place to stay. Exemplifying the Andaz credo of being “local in perspective,” the Presidential Suite ensures guests connect deeply with Mexican culture with on-the-house extras that include one-on-one kitesurfing and paddle-boarding lessons, cooking classes, and tequila and mezcal tastings. Or they can simply participate in another favorite Mayakoba pastime: lounging on the postcard-perfect beach.