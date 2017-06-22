Sneak Peek: AndBeyond Reopens Two Luxurious Safari Camps

June marks the reopening of not one, but two andBeyond luxury safari camps: the intimate, six-suite andBeyond Phinda Rock Lodge overlooking Leopard Rock in South Africa; and the rustic yet elegant nine-tent andBeyond Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp in Botswana’s wildlife-rich grasslands.

Twenty years after it originally debuted, the intimate, six-suite andBeyond Phinda Rock Lodge lies deep in the heart of Zululand, with adobe-style accommodations enhanced by warm earth tones and rustic interiors that bring the natural beauty of the lodge’s surroundings to each space. Guest areas now feature woven linen, hand-embroidered cotton, and Persian carpets against a backdrop of oatmeal hues and stone. French doors open to extended verandas, and all outdoor decks have been optimized for al fresco dining under the shade of stretched canvas. A new rooftop terrace is perfect for post-safari stargazing and moonlit meals.

Phinda’s earthy-chic aesthetic is mirrored at andBeyond Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp, where Botswana’s Okavango Delta takes center stage. Prime vistas of the surrounding savannah—and the elephants, lions, and zebras that call it home—can be found at the camp’s swimming pool, lined with salas and padded loungers for prime game viewing. In the newly renovated guest rooms, natural materials like local timber, reed, and thatch juxtapose plush furnishings and leather accents. Meanwhile, a new open-air boma on the Delta’s edge—partially covered by the large, looming ebonies above—is the perfect way to end a long day of exploration in the bush.