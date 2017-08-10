The Top New Beach Resorts to Book This Fall

With summer winding down, it’s time to start planning that perfect fall getaway. Prolong your days in the sun and keep that tan going just a little bit longer with a trip to one of the world’s best new beach resorts. From a Malibu holiday with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa to an island retreat in a secret corner of Indonesia, these are the beach escapes to book this season.

Nobu Ryokan

The celebrities who go to Nobu Malibu to see and be seen now have a place to hide out: the Nobu Ryokan Malibu. Opened this spring just up the beach from the wildly popular restaurant, the 16-room ryokan is modeled after Japanese inns. But this is pure Southern California, with rooms nearly on top of the Pacific Ocean, a courtyard filled with native plants, and friendly surfer types to serve your welcome green tea.—Bruce Wallin

Cempedak Island

A decade after opening Indonesia’s celebrated Nikoi Island eco-resort, hospitality duo Andrew and Julia Dixon have unveiled their sophomore property, Cempedak Island. Located within the same Riau archipelago as its predecessor, the 42-acre resort features 20 thatch-roofed villas surrounded by tropical foliage. The accommodations are nothing if not immersive, constructed of sustainable bamboo and native alang-alang grass and completely open to the elements. Still, creature comforts abound, in the form of organic linens, private saltwater swimming pools, and sprawling terraces that spill out onto a white-sand beach.—Daven Wu

Loren at Pink Beach

You won’t find the usual pastel walls, white-ridged rooflines, and overstuffed chintz at the Loren at Pink Beach. Opened in April, the resort—Bermuda’s first all-new hotel in decades—is forgoing the island’s trademark colonial style for a sleek and elegant ambience with floor-to-ceiling windows, contemporary furnishings, and muted colors.

The 45 rooms and suites (all with breezy verandas) are modern and light. The cuisine is modern, too, delivering farm-to-table goodness with dishes like beet ravioli with goat-cheese bonbons. Just outside, however, is a Bermudan trademark that never goes out of style: the Loren’s picturesque stretch of pastel-pink sand lined with brilliant turquoise water.—Laurie Werner