Bosjes Estate Opens in South Africa’s Stunning Wine Country

Your first glimpse of Bosjes Estate just might jolt you out of your seat. Is that a spaceship in the middle of the Cape Winelands’ Breede Valley? No, the 90-minute drive from Cape Town hasn’t been playing tricks on your brain: South Africa’s newest hotel and restaurant, which opened in February on a historic 2,500-acre farm, is unlike anything the wine country has ever seen, thanks to a futuristic new chapel. Inspired by Psalm 36:7—“How priceless is your unfailing love, O God! People take refuge in the shadow of your wings”—the undulating birdlike structure is an ethereal vision in concrete set amid an expansive reflecting pool. Depending on the angle, the silhouette seems to mimic a wave, a seashell, or the distant mountains. But no matter what you see in its sinuous shape, one thing’s for sure: It’s a complete departure from the traditional plucked-from-a-fairy-tale Cape Dutch aesthetic synonymous with this ever-growing wine region.

Bosjes is more than just a chapel. The property’s five-bedroom guesthouse—an 18th-century barn that has been reinvented by the South African designer Liam Mooney—is fashionably adorned with funky black-and-white tiles, brass details, and hues of mustard-yellow and chartreuse. The Bosjes Kombuis restaurant also marries old and new, with cement floors, pale oak paneling, and a massive tiled mural inspired by classic Delft pottery. In the airy dining space, chef Pete Goffe-Wood’s menu features contemporary fare with a classic yet rustic twist. There are no small plates or whimsical presentations here—just hearty dishes like squid-and-chorizo salad and a charcuterie platter piled high with chicken-liver pâté, cured meats, and farm bread. Everything, of course, is served with a side of stunning mountain and vineyards views—exactly what you’d expect in the magical Cape Winelands. (bosjes.co.za)