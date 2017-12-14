Sneak Peek: Inside Botswana’s Newest Safari Lodge

Botswana is best known for its wildlife-rich Okavango Delta, and safari-goers have no shortage of high-end camping options to explore its unspoiled wilderness whether by foot, game drives, or mokoro canoes (the preferred mode of transport in the delta). But this month, a new option will join the top of the list: Qorokwe by Wilderness Safaris.

Wilderness Safaris—which now brings guests to roughly 6 million acres of wildlife reserves across eight countries in Africa—started from humble beginnings in Botswana over three decades ago. So, the sustainable ecotourism operator is an expert in the region. And Qorokwe (whose name means “the place where the buffalo broke through the bush into the water”) is located on a privately-owned parcel of land in the southeast region of the delta that has been unutilized for the last 4 years. The vast 64,700-acre concession is home to numerous landscapes, including scattered acacia and mopane woodlands, seasonal and permanent floodplains, and beautiful channels and islands. The diversity makes it ideal for spotting everything from plains game like wild dogs, giraffes, zebras, elephants, and impalas to large predators like lions and leopards. And the camp itself, especially its cozy firepit, offers stunning views of a hippo-rich lagoon.

Keeping with Wilderness Safari’s commitment to operating with as light as an eco-footprint as possible, the eight-suite camp is fully solar powered—including its water heaters—and sits on stilts above the ground to allow natural vegetation to continue to thrive below. Eco-conscious building materials like steel frames with infill panels also help provide insulation, and a mix of bleached timbers, dark stains, and rust and burnt-orange accents blend seamlessly into the surrounding bushveld.

Guests can choose to explore the private concession through day or night game drives, guided nature walks, or expertly-led mokoro excursions. Beyond the wildlife, guests also have the unique opportunity to interact with the local Bayei—one of Okavango native tribes.