Calling Wellness Seekers: Chablé Resort & Spa Is Bringing Its Enchanting Approach to Self-Care to Riviera Maya

When Chablé Resort & Spa debuted deep in the jungles of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula in late 2016, wellness seekers and well-heeled travelers took note, flocking to the exclusive property to get a taste of its unique approach to healthy living in person. The property’s perfect mix of thoughtful treatments, high-design casitas, lush grounds, and surprisingly extensive tequila collection made it an immediate fan favorite and helped it earn top marks in last year’s Best of the Best spas short list. Now, those looking to sharpen their minds and bodies will have another chance to do so, as Chablé has announced that it will be bringing its enchanting brand of hospitality to Riviera Maya later this year.

Set to open this fall on the mangrove-lined shores of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, Chablé Maroma will be an expansion of the original Chablé model. The resort will boast 70 secluded suites complete with private pools and surrounded by the region’s verdant jungle. Inside, the spacious villas feature a palette of neutral tones, warm woods, and open glass walls designed to soothe the mind and provide the ultimate place for the body to unwind—an atmosphere buoyed by amenities, like on-call butlers and concierges, and spacious outdoor living areas equipped with easy hammocks where guests can relax in between treatments and lessons.

Though the exact treatments and programs available to guests at the 17,000-square-foot spa are yet to be revealed, you can expect that the menu will go far beyond salt scrubs and back rubs, connecting guests with both the local traditions and themselves in the most authentic way possible. Personally tailored treatments designed to relax tense muscles and minds are boosted by daily stretch sessions at the yoga pavilion, laps in the property’s beachfront infinity-edge pool, or tranquil walks through the Riviera Maya’s beaches, jungles, and meals full of locally sourced ingredients crafted by world-renowned Mexico City chef Jorge Vallejo.