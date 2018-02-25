Como Parrot Cay’s Trimphant Post-Hurricane Return

Como Parrot Cay was in the midst of a renovation last September when the hurricanes struck. Irma hit first, and then days later, Maria landed on the 1,000-acre island, located just off Turks and Caicos’s mainland of Providenciales. Though relatively lucky compared to other properties throughout the Caribbean—Richard Branson’s Necker Island, for instance, is in the process of a total rebuild—Parrot Cay suffered plenty of its own damage, with strong winds ripping the roofs off several buildings and heavy rains dumping large amounts of water on the island’s pristine gardens, private beach, and tree-lined walkways.

In December, however, the retreat—a perennial favorite among yogis, celebrities, and those in search of paradise just a few hours from the States—reopened to much fanfare, unveiling new guest rooms, a Como Beach Club, and a recentered focus on health and wellness. Guests will find themselves refreshed, whether they’re grabbing a green juice at the open-air ocean-view bar or diving into the beachfront infinity-edge pool. There’s also a new fitness room and wellness center featuring a steam room, sauna, and lap pool.

Parrot Cay’s earthy, whitewashed villas and colonial-style buildings have long been a welcome departure from the mega resorts that line Grace Bay Beach on nearby Providenciales. Now, they come with new luxuries like four-poster beds done up in Italian linens, breezy Indonesian-inspired furnishings, outdoor showers, and perks that include in-room yoga mats and jaunty bikes for leisurely rides around the island.

Days at Parrot Cay consist of guided beach meditations, Ayurvedic consultations with Goa’s acclaimed Dr. Parth Mahajan, yoga or pilates classes, tennis, and snorkeling. Of course, there’s plenty of opportunity for indulgence, as well, especially when it comes to the resort’s brand-new two-bedroom residence, affectionately known as Love Pumpkin. There, guests can summon their butler to arrange everything from in-room gourmet dinners to private spa treatments. The 7,200-square-foot accommodation—which features a sprawling deck and a private infinity-edge pool—is no doubt the latest celebrity magnet on an island where Donna Karan, Bruce Willis, and Keith Richards are all regulars.